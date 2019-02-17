Victim deposes before woman magistrate

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The underage girl, who was allegedly sexually exploited by former Tholicode Jamaath Imam Shafeeq Moulavi, has deposed before a magistrate that he had sexually abused her.The victim on Thursday deposed confidentially before a woman magistrate of Vellanad Magistrate Court under Section 164 of the CrPc. After the deposition, the police have intensified the search for the accused. As per the reports with the police, the accused has gone into hiding in Bengaluru. Some reports say he is hiding somewhere in Kochi. The police are confident that the accused will land in custody soon.

The police on Friday arrested the Imam’s brother from Kochi for harbouring and helping the accused escape. Al Ameen was arrested after it came to light that he had helped his brother escape to Bengaluru. The police said efforts are on put pressure on the Imam’s family so that he surrenders before the police at the earliest. A lookout notice was issued on Friday in order to prevent the Imam from fleeing the country.

Initially, the girl’s family was hesitant to file complaint, prompting the police to register a case under Section 7 of the POCSO Act by relying on the statement given by Tholicode Jamaath Committee president.