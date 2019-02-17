Wary Congress trying to calm KC(M) unrest

Arun Lakshman By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With P J Joseph demanding a second seat in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, the apparent discontent over the tightening hold of Jose K Mani in Kerala Congress has reached higher decibels. The Congress, meanwhile, wary of this hampering UDF’s chances is on a fire fighting mode.

P J Joseph, an integral part of the Left front for several years but later merged his party with K M Mani’s Kerala Congress, the possibility of him going back to the fold cannot be completely ruled out. However, it is believed that Joseph, a veteran politician, will be hesitant to jump with the ground support within the powerful Christian community not particularly in favour of the Left.

The Congress leadership has already started the fire fighting attempt, and the UDF convenor and one of the major trouble shooters of the Congress party, Benny Behanan has already initiated discussions with the Joseph faction for a truce within the party.

According to a highly placed Congress source, Joseph is not exactly for a second Lok Sabha seat or for his son to make his political debut but wants to reduce the clout of K M Mani and his son Jose K Mani. This, according to him, is the main bone of contention.

Congress sources told Express, “Kerala Congress (Joseph) faction will not venture into any extreme step but we are discussing with both the leadership to iron out their differences and to be a single unit as elections are in the immediate future”.