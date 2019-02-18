ISL footballer C K Vineeth alleges social media abuse, lodges complaint

By Express News Service

KOCHI: ISL footballer C K Vineeth has lodged a complaint before the city police alleging abuse via social media by a section of people intended at maligning his image in public.

As per the petition filed by the Kerala Blasters FC player, who is currently with Chennayin FC on loan, fake voice clipping and a video of him misbehaving with a ball boy during the ISL match between Kerala Blasters and Chennayin FC, which was held on February 15 in Kochi, had been propagating via Facebook and WhatsApp since Saturday. He submitted the digital evidence along with the complaint.

The source of the said campaign is a WhatsApp collective ‘Manjappada’. When contacted, the police officers said they summoned the persons allegedly behind the incident and warned them not to repeat it.