Cops suspect Tholicode Imam Shafeeq Moulavi is in Ekm dist

The search for former Tholicode Imam Shafeeq Moulavi, who is accused of sexually harassing a 15-year-old girl, is yet to yield any result.

Published: 18th February 2019

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The search for former Tholicode Imam Shafeeq Moulavi, who is accused of sexually harassing a 15-year-old girl, is yet to yield any result. The police suspect the accused is still hiding in Kerala and is getting support from some corners. The police had earlier maintained that the Imam had left for Bengaluru and that they have sent teams to nab him from there.

“However, the information gleaned from Al Ameen, brother of Shafeeq, suggested the other way around,” said Crime Branch DySP D Asokan, who is in charge of the probe.“We suspect he is hiding in Ernakulam district as revealed by Al Ameen,” Asokan said. Meanwhile, the police felt the accused was getting some external help to dodge police net.

Asokan said two persons, who identified themselves as SDPI leaders, had approached Al Ameen and asked him to prompt the Imam to change his mind to surrender before the police.“They told Al Ameen that they can arrange better legal aid for his brother and also gave him financial assistance,” Asokan said. Meanwhile, SDPI Thiruvananthapuram district secretary Pravachambalam Ashraf has rubbished the allegation. He said the accused has never been part of SDPI and hence, there is no need to support him.

“We have already made it clear that if the accused tries to save himself by taking our name, we will initiate legal action against him,” Ashraf said. He said the Imam was not a party cadre or member and there was no need for his organisation to get involved in the case.

