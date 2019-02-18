Central University of Kerala student charged with sedition for Facebook post

By Express News Service

KASARGOD: A student of Central University of Kerala (CUK) has been charged with sedition over a Facebook post on Pulwama terror attack.

Bekal sub-inspector K P Vinod Kumar said Avla Ramu, a second year PG student in the Department of Politics and International Relations had been booked for his post. A Facebook account of ‘X Ram X’, believed to be Ramu’s, asked who was the real martyr in the Pulwama attack, the suicide bomber of the 42 CRPF soldiers who were killed. “Who is martyr. Is he the one or the 42,” he wrote with hashtags #Pulwama42or1 #standwithpeople.

Ramu had consistently voiced his support for the people of Kashmir through his Facebook posts.Ramu, a native of Andhra Pradesh, has since deactivated his Facebook post. But before deactivating the account, he wrote on Facebook that the post was an academic question on martyrdom by a political science student.