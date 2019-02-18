Expert team to help restore flood-ruined documents

M S Vidyanandan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The State Archives Department will set up a team of professionals to help flood-affected institutions restore key documents. The department which had helped several organisations, including banks and government offices, to restore damaged documents will provide assistance to institutions for forming in-house teams.

“The team will help government offices, banks, libraries etc where a huge number of documents or books were damaged. The team members will be professionally trained on restoration and conservation of documents,” said P Biju, assistant director, Archives Department.

The 15-member team made up of master’s degree holders in chemistry will be trained by experts from the Archives Department and other reputed institutions engaged in the conservation of archival records.

After the flood-related work, the team will be assigned for the conservation of records identified in the department’s community archives programme.

Over one lakh documents were identified in a household survey conducted by the department in association with the Kerala State Literacy Mission. About 70,000 volunteers of the Literacy Mission participated in the survey which covered all panchayats in the state

An Ayurveda book in Arabic, a palm-leaf manuscript bible, a century-old tantric text and E K Nayanar’s horoscope were among the records identified during the survey. Hundreds of palm leaf manuscripts on different topics like Ayurveda and tantra were also identified. The survey yielded a gold mine from the Malabar region. However, the Archives Department’s collection is yet to have a sufficient number of documents from the region.

