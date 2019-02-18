Five-member panel to evaluate KRCL seaport rail link proposal

Dileep V Kumar By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A five-member committee will evaluate the draft detailed project report (DPR) prepared by the Konkan Rail Corporation Ltd (KRCL) that proposes a railway line connecting the upcoming Vizhinjam International Multipurpose Deepwater Seaport to the Thiruvananthapuram-Kanyakumari main railway network. The committee headed by Fisheries and Ports Secretary Asha Thomas will evaluate the proposal.

KRCL has proposed a 10.7-km single railway line to connect Vizhinjam Seaport to the Thiruvananthapuram-Kanyakumari main railway network. The proposal anticipates the track will suffice the movement of nine to ten rakes daily through the corridor. The railway line also includes a 9.02 km tunnel from near the Balaramapuram station.

“The committee will evaluate the project report and will recommend the Project Implementation Committee(PIC) headed by the Chief Secretary for the implementation of the Vizhinjam Seaport project,” said a Ports Department official. The PIC approval will be followed by detailed technical study, tender proceedings and land acquisition process.

It is estimated the proposed rail line would require 6.57 ha of land to be acquired on the Balaramapuram-Vizhinjam stretch.P Jayakumar (technical representative from the Railways), Chief Engineer (Roads) PWD, Chief Technical Examiner (Finance Department) and Managing Director of Vizhinjam International Seaport Limited are the other members of the committee evaluating the KRCL proposal.

Meanwhile, Adani Vizhinjam Port Private Ltd (AVPPL), the Vizhinjam seaport operator, had recently stated that the commissioning of the project’s first phase will be completed by October 2020.