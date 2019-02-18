Home States Kerala

‘Government’s stance on women’s entry in Sabarimala won’t affect poll prospects’

He said the government had earmarked `739 crore for the development of Sabarimala temple.

Published: 18th February 2019 04:35 AM

Kanam Rajendran (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

KASARGOD: The LDF government’s stance on women entering Sabarimala will not affect the front’s prospects in the Lok Sabha election, said CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran. “Even at the peak of the Sabarimala protest, the LDF won the elections held in the local bodies,” he said. Even now, the LDF won 16 of the 30 seats in the by-elections conducted for local bodies across the state, he said.

He said the government had earmarked Rs 739 crore for the development of Sabarimala temple. “The allotment is unprecedented. When there was a Rs 100 crore revenue loss from Sabarimala, the government gave that amount to the Dewaswom Board. All that is done by a government accused of being a government of non-believers,” he said.

When the BJP was losing even in states where it was in office, what chance would it have in Kerala, said Rajendran, who is leading the LDF’s north zone election campaign ‘Kerala Samrakshana Yatra’ from Kasargod to Thrissur.

On the terror attack on CRPF jawans in Pulwama, he said people should ask why the government could not ensure a safe transit even for the soldiers. “Now, the Sangh Parivar has gone on a rampage, hunting down Kashmiri youths in hostels and universities,” he said.

Kannanthanam’s selfie
BJP state leader M T Ramesh said that Union minister Alphons Kannanthanam’s controversial FB photo with the coffin of CRPF Jawan V V Vasanthkumar who was killed in the Pulwama terror attack was not a selfie.

Lok Sabha candidates
Ramesh said his party had not initiated even primary discussion of candidates for the Lok Sabha election. “All such discussions will be held only after March 2. “ The party state unit has not sent any list of candidates to national leadership so far”, he said.

LDF Sabarimala Kanam Rajendran

