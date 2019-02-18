Home States Kerala

Joseph Mar Thoma: World facing ill-effects of male chauvinism

Mar Thoma Church supremo Joseph Mar Thoma Metropolitan has called on the faithful to see the human face of God for a happy and peaceful life in the crisis-ridden world.

Published: 18th February 2019 04:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th February 2019 04:32 AM   |  A+A-

Mar Thoma Church supremo Joseph Mar Thoma Metropolitan delivering the valedictory message at the 124th Maramon Convention on the sandbed of the Pampa at Kozhenchery on Sunday | SHAJI VETTIPURAM

By Express News Service

PATHANAMTHITTA: Mar Thoma Church supremo Joseph Mar Thoma Metropolitan has called on the faithful to see the human face of God for a happy and peaceful life in the crisis-ridden world.

Delivering the valedictory address at the 124th Maramon Convention on the sandbed of the Pampa near Kozhenchery on Sunday, Mar Thoma Metropolitan said the world was facing the ill-effects of male chauvinism.  The Metropolitan said people across the world were facing the threat of addiction which spoils human values.

“Addiction destroys family life and will have a devastating effect on the bond among the members,” the Metropolitan said. “Parents pose challenges against the children and vice-versa, caused by the ill-effects of addiction,” the Mar Thoma Metropolitan said.

“Society is facing inhuman atmosphere and poses a serious threat to its very existence. We should surrender before God to achieve human values and for a peaceful co-existence,” Joseph Mar Thoma said.

Mar Thoma Evangelical Association president Euyakim Mar Coorilos presided over the meeting. Rev Raymond Simonga Kumalo, of South Africa, delivered the homily.

