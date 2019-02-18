MGU set to discontinue equivalency certificates for MPhil, PhD programmes

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: The Mahatma Gandhi University (MGU) has decided to stop the system of issuing equivalency certificates to MPhil and PhD programmes. Instead, eligibility certificates will be offered for these programmes. A decision in this regard was taken in a meeting of the Academic Council held on Saturday.

The eligibility certificates will be classified into two: for higher studies and for jobs. The meeting also decided to permit the permanent and guest teachers, who pursue part-time research for PhD programmes, to complete their course work in two stages. The meeting resolved to revise the eligibility criteria for applying to the Diploma in Organic Farming course being offered by the Department of Lifelong Learning and Extension.

As per the new criteria, those who have completed SSLC and passed a certificate course in organic farming of the MGU can also apply.