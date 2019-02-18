Sabarimala as poll issue divides BJP in Kerala 

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Rift is brewing within BJP state leadership over the Sabarimala issue as a campaign tool for the upcoming Lok Sabha election.

BJP state general secretary M T Ramesh on Sunday openly denied the claim of his party state chief P S Sreedaran Pillai that BJP would not use the issue women entry to the Sabarimala Ayyappa temple for political gains in the poll battle. Responding to reporters here, M T Ramesh said the Sabarimala issue will be one of the primary campaign topics of his party.

“The remark made by party state president was his personal opinion, and the party has not taken such an official decision”, he said, adding that no political party could face the general election by keeping the issue away from discussions.