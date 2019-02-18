Home States Kerala

Sabarimala temple closed after Kumbhom poojas

The Lord Ayyappa temple here was closed on Sunday, marking the conclusion of the five-day monthly poojas for the Malayalam month of Kumbhom.

File Photo of Sabarimala Protests. (BP Deepu | EPS)

By Express News Service

SABARIMALA: The Lord Ayyappa temple here was closed on Sunday, marking the conclusion of the five-day monthly poojas for the Malayalam month of Kumbhom.

Sahasrakalasam, Kalabhabhishekam and Laksharchana were the special rituals performed at the temple on the concluding day of the monthly poojas. As part of Sahasrakalasam, thantri Kandararu Rajeevaru performed kalasapooja at Sopanam at 4 pm on Saturday. Kalasabhishekam, marking the conclusion of the ritual, on the idol of Lord  Ayyappa, was performed by the thantri during Uchcha pooja at noon. The thantri performed Brahmakalasa pooja at 10 am. The temple will reopen on March 11 for the 10-day annual festival.

