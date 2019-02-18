Sukumaran Nair rebuts Kodiyeri’s statement

By Express News Service

KOCHI: NSS general secretary G Sukumaran Nair has termed CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan’s statement “illogical”. Kodiyeri had recently stated the party was ready to work with the NSS and there was no enmity between the Communist party with the NSS leadership.

“It would be better if Kodiyeri remembers his earlier comment that no one in the Nair community listens to the NSS leadership, but what is the scenario on the ground now,” Sukumaran Nair said, in a statement here.

“NSS comprises of people having an affiliation to all the political parties. There are also those who do not have any political affiliation,” he said adding Kodiyeri’s statement that a majority of the NSS members belong to the Left parties is just futile talk.

NSS leadership is not satisfied with the state government. This has been made crystal clear several times. This is not because of any selfish interest. The dissatisfaction is due to the state government’s failure to protect the faith (in the Sabarimala issue).

“If NSS is looked at as an enemy, the NSS along with the faithful will deal with it in a peaceful manner,” the NSS general secretary said.

Sukumaran Nair also asked Kodiyeri not to belittle NSS and said it was not the culture of NSS to stay close to any organisation to profit from it.