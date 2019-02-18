Home States Kerala

Sukumaran Nair rebuts Kodiyeri’s statement

Sukumaran Nair also asked Kodiyeri not to belittle NSS and said it was not the culture of NSS to stay close to any organisation to profit from it.

Published: 18th February 2019 02:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th February 2019 04:49 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: NSS general secretary G Sukumaran Nair has termed CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan’s statement “illogical”. Kodiyeri had recently stated the party was ready to work with the NSS and there was no enmity between the Communist party with the NSS leadership.

“It would be better if Kodiyeri remembers his earlier comment that no one in the Nair community listens to the NSS leadership, but what is the scenario on the ground now,” Sukumaran Nair said, in a statement here.

“NSS comprises of people having an affiliation to all the political parties. There are also those who do not have any political affiliation,” he said adding Kodiyeri’s statement that a majority of the NSS members belong to the Left parties is just futile talk.

NSS leadership is not satisfied with the state government. This has been made crystal clear several times. This is not because of any selfish interest. The dissatisfaction is due to the state government’s failure to protect the faith (in the Sabarimala issue).

“If NSS is looked at as an enemy, the NSS along with the faithful will deal with it in a peaceful manner,” the NSS general secretary said.

Sukumaran Nair also asked Kodiyeri not to belittle NSS and said it was not the culture of NSS to stay close to any organisation to profit from it.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kashmir tensions increase as 7 killed in fighting
New Delhi Prime Minister Narendra Modi shakes hands with Argentina's President Mauricio Macri prior to a meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi Monday Feb 18 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Pulwama attack: Time for dialogue to tackle terror is over, says Modi
Gallery
An IAF airplane lands during the 'Vayu Shakti-2019' at Pokhran. (Express Photo| Shekhar Yadav)
Vayu Shakti 2019: IAF showcases its combat readiness amid Pulwama tension
People in Bengaluru pay candle light homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terrorist attack. (Pushkar V | EPS)
Thousands of people across nation pay homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terror attack
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp