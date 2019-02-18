Will protect the family of CRPF Jawan: A K Balan

By Express News Service

KALPETTA: Minister for Welfare of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Backward Classes A K Balan said all kinds of support will be given to the family of CRPF Jawan V V Vasanta Kumar who was killed in the Pulwama terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir.

The minister, who visited the Jawan’s house at Thrikkaipetta in Wayand on Sunday, said it was the duty of the government to protect the martyr’s family.

He added that Vasanta Kumar’s wife has put forth a few requests before the government, including converting her temporary job at the College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences to a permanent one and providing admission to her children at Kendriya Vidyalaya.

Necessary decisions will be taken in the cabinet meeting to be held on Tuesday, said the minister.