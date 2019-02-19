Home States Kerala

‘29 political murders in 1,000 days of Pinarayi Vijayan’s rule’

Published: 19th February 2019 05:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2019 05:04 AM

Mullappally Ramachandran

Kerala Congress president Mullappally Ramachandran ( File | PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran said in the 1,000 days of Pinarayi Vijayan’s rule, 29 political murders have taken place in the state. Such a murder spree has not taken place anywhere else in the country, he said in a release issued here on Monday. But it's not surprising since Pinarayi Vijayan, who was an accused in Vadikkal Ramakrishnan murder case, is the Chief Minister and Kodiyeri Balakrishnan is at the helm of the CPM, he added.

He said the CPM and the RSS are competing with each other in killing their political opponents and said Malayalis are cutting a sorry figure before the world due to their murder politics. He said FIR clearly mentions it was a planned murder. He said a minor scuffle in the college has resulted in such brutal killing. He said people concerned say this was a Kannur-model murder. T P Ramakrishnan in Onchiyam and Shuhaib in Kannur were killed in similar fashion. Mullappally said 225 political murders have taken place in Kannur district alone in the past four decades.

Strict action against culprits: CM

T’Puram: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the murder of two Youth Congress workers in Kasargod was unfortunate. He said strict actions will be taken against the culprits. The state police chief has been directed to conduct proper investigation and arrest all the culprits, said  Pinarayi.

