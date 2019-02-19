Home States Kerala

A campus scuffle descends into the youths’ murder

Crime branch DySP T P Ranjith, who visited the crime scene, said several persons affiliated to the CPM had made death threats to Kripesh and Sarath on social media for political activism.

Published: 19th February 2019 02:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2019 05:55 AM

By George Poikayil
Express News Service

KASARGOD: The police are hot on the trail of a local CPM leader in connection with Sunday’s murder of Youth Congress workers Sarath Lal, 21, alias Joshi and Kripesh, 24.Periya local committee member Peethambaran is a suspect in the case and he has gone into hiding, said District Crime Detachment Cell DySP M Pradeep Kumar, who is heading the special investigating team.

“Preliminary investigation has revealed the two Youth Congress workers are victims of political killings,” he said. The state police chief has formed the special team by tapping officers from the district crime branch, district police and district police chief’s special squad, he said.

Crime branch DySP T P Ranjith, who visited the crime scene, said several persons affiliated to the CPM had made death threats to Kripesh and Sarath on social media for political activism. “Peethambaran is among those who made the threats,” said Pradeep Kumar.  The usual politics on a college campus could have descended into the murder of two youths, the police suspect. Kripesh and Sarath had warned a few SFI activists not to attack KSU workers on People’s Co-Operative Arts and Science College at Munnad. However, when the attack continued, the two allegedly assaulted Peethambaran, who they suspected was behind the attack on KSU workers.  

