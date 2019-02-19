Home States Kerala

Congress to make ‘Politics of murder’ a major poll issue

Published: 19th February 2019 05:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2019 05:05 AM   |  A+A-

Congress Flag

For representational purposes (File | PTI)

By Arun Lakshman
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: If the public statements by KPCC President Mullappally Ramachandran and Congress Working Committee Member A K Antony are any indicators, the Congress is likely to make ‘the politics of murder’ a major campaign issue in the coming general elections.

“Congress workers should give a fitting reply to the CPM in the ensuing elections and hand them a crushing defeat. Only then will the CPM put the sword back,” said Antony while addressing the media in New Delhi.

Mullappally also came down heavily on the CPM leadership including Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan.

“Pinarayi Vijayan is the main culprit in this twin murder,” Mullappally told ‘Express’. “In 1,000 days of his misrule, 29 youths have lost their lives and this is a record unmatched in any other states,” he said.
Senior leaders said the party will come out with campaigns highlighting the brutal political killings in the state and the CPM’s duplicity in claiming to be the protectors of minorities.

“CPM has killed several Muslim youths including Ariyil Shukoor, Shuhaib and Fasal. But the party also claims its the protector of minorities. Lies and brutality are part of this party,” a top leader said.Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and CPM State Secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan have reacted cautiously to the killings knowing fully well that the party has been put on the back foot, said political observers.Pinarayi said stringent action will be taken against the killers and the perpetrators will be brought before the law. CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan said the murders were unwanted and said “the party will take strong action if any party worker is involved in the killings.”

With parties gearing up for the general election, the Left front has suddenly found itself in a position of disadvantage.

TAGS
Mullappally Ramachandran Congress

