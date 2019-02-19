Contempt of court case against Dean Kuriakose, 2 UDF leaders

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In an apparent warning to political parties and leaders who ignore court orders, the Kerala High Court on Monday directed to register a ‘contempt of court’ case against Youth Congress state president Dean Kuriakose, Kasargod district UDF chairman M C Kamarudeen and UDF convener A Govindan Nair for calling a hartal to protest against the brutal killing of two youths.

The Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Hrishikesh Roy and Justice A K Jayasankaran Nambiar also issued a notice to the trio through the police calling for their personal appearance before the court on February 22.

The Bench initiated the suo motu proceedings against the leaders taking into consideration the media reports and also based on the submissions by the state government.That the call for hartal was made without giving seven-day public notice, prima facie, amounts to contempt of court, the Bench said.

When the case came up for hearing, the state government pointed out that the High Court had banned flash hartal.Additional Advocate General Ranjith Thampan also handed over the details of the Facebook post by Dean Kuriakose declaring hartal and also the details of the leaders of Kasargod district.When asked what action can be taken against the political party or the coalition which has called for hartal violating court order, Murali Purushothaman, standing counsel for the Commission, submitted the panel has no power to deregister political parties.He also submitted that model code of conduct will be in operation only during the election period.