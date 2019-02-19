Home States Kerala

CPM distances itself from party workers accused in Periya twin-murder

'What happened in Kasaragod was in violation of stand taken by the party in its state meet in Thrissur. Party members violating the stand will have no place in CPM.' said Balakrishnan.

Published: 19th February 2019 12:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2019 12:40 PM   |  A+A-

By Unnikrishnan S
Express News Service

KOLLAM: Acknowledging the role of CPM workers in the murder of Youth Congress members in Periya, CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan sought to distance them from the party.

He said murder was carried out without the knowledge of party and it would not protect any workers involved in the crime. He was speaking to reporters in connection with LDF's Kerala Samrakshana Yatra, in Kollam on Tuesday.

"What happened in Kasaragod was in violation of stand taken by the party in its state meet in Thrissur. Party members violating the stand will have no place in CPM." said Balakrishnan.

He also said he had given direction to party leaders not to retaliate any attack from Congress in the wake of Periya murder. His comment came when Police took CPM local committee member A Peethambaran into custody along with six party supporters in connection with the murder.

On TP Chandrasekahran murder case that led to the conviction of many CPM workers , the state secretary said that the party had taken action against those involved. But PK Kunjanandan was spared as the party was convinced that he was falsely linked to the case, he said.

According to him CPM lost the most number of members due to political murders. He said the party lost 700 member and most of them were killed by Congress.

"236 workers were killed by RSS. Congress has used police to fire at party workers at Koothuparambu. Five members were burned alive at Cheemeni in Kasaragod following an election." said Balakrishnan.

The state secretary spoke against flash harthals and destruction of property during harthals. He wanted the Chief Minister to intervene in ending the practice of declaring flash harthals.

"The LDF government has made an amendment to PDPP Act.  This was done to protect offices of political parties, shops and houses of political workers," he said.

