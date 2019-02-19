Emotions run high: Shops, club vandalised, houses set on fire in Kerala

By Express News Service

KASARGOD: Slain Youth Congress workers Kripesh and Sarath Lal were cremated amid thousands of grieving residents and party workers at Kaliyot on Monday night. Both friends were cremated at a plot owned by Sarath Lal’s relative near Government Higher Secondary School at Kaliyot. Emotions ran high during the funeral with youths thumping their chest and wailing out loudly, along with the women.

Earlier in the day, their bodies were received by state Congress working president Kodikunnil Suresh and Kasargod Congress president Hakkim Kunnil and Kannur Congress president Satheeshan Pacheni received the bodies from Pariyaram Medical College, wrapped them with party flags and began a 70km last journey to Kaliyot near Periya.

Suresh said they made stopovers at the Payyannur, Kalikadavu, Kanhangad and Periya party offices. “Thousands of people gathered at each place to pay their last respects,” he said.Senior leaders K C Joseph, K C Venugopal MP, M K Raghavn MP, K S Sabarinathan MLA, Shafi Parmabil MLA, and Anwar Sadath were among others who paid homage. Mullappally, who visited the families, broke into tears on seeing Amruta, the inconsolable sister of Sarath Lal.

The statewide bandh called by the Congress to protest against the killing of the two Youth Congress workers was peaceful in the district, said the police. However, at Kaliyot, the hamlet of Sarath Lal and Kripesh, suspected Congres workers attacked a grocery store and a cool bar run by two brothers Valsarajan and Jayarajan. Police said the two were supporters of the CPM.

Suspected Congress workers vandalised Kaliyot’s AKG Club, which is also controlled by the CPM. However, the situation was quickly brought under control. A furniture shop, a bus shelter and two houses were set on fire at Kaliyot, said Bekal SI Vinod Kumar.