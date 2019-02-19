Home States Kerala

Kerala High Court calls hartal ‘illegal,’ asks police chief to file report

The court directed the state police chief to file a report giving details of the illegal activities of hartal supporters and the extent of damage caused.

Published: 19th February 2019 05:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2019 05:52 AM   |  A+A-

The police using water guns on the Youth Congress activists who took out a march to the Secretariat in protest against the killing of two Congress workers in Kasargod | Vincent Pulickal

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Calling Monday’s flash hartal illegal, the Kerala High Court observed the inaction on the part of transport operators in not plying vehicles and educational institutions not holding examinations on the scheduled date are contumacious acts.

The court directed the state police chief to file a report giving details of the illegal activities of hartal supporters and the extent of damage caused. The details will be necessary for the court to take remedial action to recover the loss from the perpetrators of the illegality.

A Division Bench headed by Chief Justice Hrishikesh Roy issued the order on the petitions filed by Kerala Chamber of Commerce and Industry and others against the hartal. The court had on January 7 directed to ensure that a hartal call does not have the effect of affecting the fundamental rights of those who do not align with the cause.

When the case came up for hearing, the petitioners’ counsel submitted on account of the hartal call, various examinations scheduled to take place had to be cancelled resulting in untold misery to the students who had prepared for the exams. Similarly, public transport operators kept off the road, anticipating violence and damage to the property.

The court said the police should ensure adequate measures were in place to prevent any damage to public or private property of government or citizens who do not support the hartal call. The police should also keep in mind the provisions of the penal laws, including the provision of the Kerala Prevention of Damage to Private Property and Payment of Compensation Ordinance, 2019 as also the provisions of section 188 of the IPC while registering cases against those flouting the law. The court asked the media to ensure whenever an illegal flash hartal is called and it is apparent the hartal called is in violation of the orders passed by the court, the public be duly informed of the fact.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala High Court flash hartal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Joseph Sekar, Chennai's Birdman. (Photo | Screengrab)
Humane Express: Chennai's very own Birdman
Pakistan PM Imran Khan (Photo | Facebook)
Pak PM on Pulwama Terror Attack: Will retaliate if India attacks
Gallery
An IAF airplane lands during the 'Vayu Shakti-2019' at Pokhran. (Express Photo| Shekhar Yadav)
Vayu Shakti 2019: IAF showcases its combat readiness amid Pulwama tension
People in Bengaluru pay candle light homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terrorist attack. (Pushkar V | EPS)
Thousands of people across nation pay homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terror attack
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp