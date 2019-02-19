Home States Kerala

‘He was in jail for 21 days.What more did they want?’

The attempt-to-murder charge itself was disproportionate to the attack and was slapped on Sarath because of political pressure.

Murder

Representational Image

By George Poikayil
Express News Service

KASARGOD: The police charged Sarath Lal and 10 others for attempt to murder in connection with the case. Kripesh was the sixth accused in the case. Sarath was arrested and remanded in custody for 21 days. “He was just out of prison on bail when they killed him,” said Baburaj M K, a lawyer and uncle of Sarath.

The attempt-to-murder charge itself was disproportionate to the attack and was slapped on Sarath because of political pressure. “But we thought they would be happy with the charge and he was in jail for 21 days. What more did they want? Did they really have to brutally kill him for a usual scuffle?” he said. But since the attack, the two started getting death threats on social media and their photographs were widely circulated. Police are questioning five persons who made the threats.

The police and neighbours said they Sarath could have been the main target and Kripesh was killed because he was witness to the crime.The two were returning from a temple function on a motorcycle when they were waylaid and killed on Sunday night.

