Heavy rush at Attukal temple for pongala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Attukal Devi temple witnessed heavy rush on Monday as thousands of devotees, mostly women, visited the temple.The palliyunarthal ritual at the temple, usually conducted at 4.30 am, was held only by 7 am. Hundreds of civil police officers have been deployed at the temple and nearby areas to ensure the security of devotees. Devotees have already booked the footpaths on the city streets by placing bricks bearing names of the persons. Besides the market places, a large number of earthen pot vendors have lined up on the streets at East Fort, Palayam and Kowdiar.