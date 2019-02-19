Home States Kerala

IIIT-Kottayam to be shifted to permanent campus tomorrow

It will have one more academic block and two more hostels in the second phase and once finished it can accommodate 900 students as a fully residential campus.

Published: 19th February 2019 05:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2019 05:23 AM

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: In a major achievement for the higher education sector of the state, the Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT), one of the important national institutions in Kerala, will be shifted to a permanent campus on Wednesday.

According to IIIT authorities, Union Minister for Human Resource Development Prakash Javadekar will inaugurate the permanent campus through video conference at a function to be held on the campus at Valavoor near Pala at 3.30 pm. Jose K Mani MP and K M Mani MLA will be present on the occasion. While the total establishment cost of the campus is Rs 128 crore, the first phase is completed with an investment of Rs 64 crores in 53 acres of land handed over by the state government free of cost.

The new campus has 10 smart classrooms, a seminar hall, three state-of-the-art research labs, hostels to accommodate 210 students, 12 faculty residences, sports and recreation facilities etc to fulfil the academic, research and personality development activities of the students at par with other national institutes like IIITs. It will have one more academic block and two more hostels in the second phase and once finished it can accommodate 900 students as a fully residential campus.

