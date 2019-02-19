Kerala Youth Congress workers' murders: Inquest report reveals how two lives were gorily snuffed out

George Poikayil By

Express News Service

PERIYA (KASARGOD): The inquest report of Youth Congress workers Sarath Lal,21, alias Joshi and Kripesh,24, is out. And it is gory. “The assault is very similar to how Suhaib was hacked to death,” said an officer, who conducted the inquest.

S P Suhaib, 29, a Youth Congress leader, was hacked multiple times on his leg on February 12, 2018, at Mattannur in Kannur. Sarath Lal too was hacked five times below his right knee. “The blows were so powerful that they shattered the sheen. The attackers might have used an axe,” said Kumbla inspector Premsadan, who was part of the inquest team. In all, there were 15 deep wounds on his body.

The first cut was the deepest on Sarath Lal’s head. It split his skull into two. The next cut on below the ear and on the neck. “It brought out the flesh,” he said. Kripesh was hacked only once, but the blow was on the head. “It was an 11-cm-long cut above the forehead. It was two 2-cm wide, exposing his brain,” said Adhur inspector Mathew M A. After he was attacked, Kripesh ran around 150 m on the rocky laterite terrain towards his house, and collapsed and died, said Prem Kumar, DySP, Crime Detachment Cell, who is heading the special investigation team. “We are not sure if he was chased. But the wound was so deep that it was enough to kill him,” he said.

After attending a temple function at Kaliyot Sunday night, Kripesh was dropping Sarath Lal home on his motorcycle, when the assailants waylaid them. “There are no eyewitnesses to the incident,” said an officer.

But the crime scene lays bare the brutality. The black Pulsar motorcycle, with a sticker that reads ‘Loving’ was, was tainted in blood. So was the road. “You can see the blood trail all the way till where Kripesh was found dead,” said an officer.

Sarath Lal was found first spotted by his sister Amruta and uncle Damodaran. They were also returning from the temple and drove past the crashed motorcycle. “Amruta had second thoughts about the motorcycle and asked her uncle to back up,” said Baburaj M K, an uncle of Sarath Lal.

There she saw her brother soaked in blood by the roadside. They called in the police and rushed him to a hospital in Mangaluru. “But he died on the way,” said Bekal SI Vinod Kumar, who was in the ambulance. By the time, people came to know Kripesh was also attacked and found him, he was dead, said police. Inspector Premsadan said the attack appeared meticulously planned and executed by professional assassins.

Meanwhile, police have impounded a white Mahindra Xylo found abandoned in the woods near Pakkam. Officers suspect the car was used by the assailants to flee.