Mata Amritanandamayi Math to give Rs 5 lakhs each to kin of slain CRPF bravehearts

By Express News Service

The Mata Amritanandamayi Math announced on Tuesday that it will give five lakh rupess to each of the families of the 40 CRPF soldiers killed in February 14th’s Pulwama terror attack.

“It is our dharma to support the families of these brave men who died while doing their dharma of protecting the nation,” said Sri Mata Amritanandamayi Devi. “My heart goes out to their families and loved ones. May we all pray for their peace and wellbeing.”

The Mata Amritanandamayi Math announced the donation as Amma was travelling to Mysore, the first stop on the northern leg of her 2019 Bharata Yatra.