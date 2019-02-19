Home States Kerala

‘Murdered YC workers are latest victims of CPM red terror’

BJP state president P S Sreedharan Pillai (File photo| EPS/Manu R Mavelil

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The slain Youth Congress workers of Kasargod are the latest victims of the violent, brutal and ruthless politics practised and implemented by the CPM in the state, said BJP state president P S Sreedharan Pillai. Condemning the brutal murder of two youngsters, Pillai said Congress workers are paying a heavy price for the party’s bonhomie with the CPM. In a release issued here on Monday, the BJP leader said the Congress and the CPM are in alliance not only at the Centre but also in Kerala. In his tweet condemning the murder, even party president Rahul Gandhi has not mentioned about CPM murderers. This shows the close conviviality between the two parties.

The Congress leadership is cheating the cadres, Pillai added.  KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran made a statement that the party will cooperate with the CPM to defeat the BJP. This might have made slain Congress workers to believe they will be safe even though they had received death threats from the CPM members, said Pillai.

