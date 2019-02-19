On the anvil: Incubation centre, hub for mentoring entrepreneurs

Home States Kerala

The initiatives are: setting up an incubation centre and establishing a permanent centre for mentoring and supporting entrepreneurs.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Confederation for Ayurvedic Renaissance-Keralam Limited (Care-Keralam), a public sector undertaking, and the Kerala chapter of the Confederation of Indian Industries (CII), are planning to launch two separate initiatives shortly in order to plug the lack of entrepreneurship in Ayurveda.

The initiatives are: setting up an incubation centre and establishing a permanent centre for mentoring and supporting entrepreneurs.“To promote entrepreneurship in the Ayurveda sector Care-Keralam is planning to set up an incubation centre. We have also held talks in this regard with Kerala Startup Mission CEO Saji Gopinath,” said Anil Kumar K, vice chairman, Care-Keralam. “The proposed incubation centre will be of great support for entrepreneurs in the Ayurveda sector as Care-Keralam is a cluster of around 150 Ayurveda industries and will act as mentors for grooming them to be entrepreneurs,” he said.  

CII Kerala Ayurveda panel convener Ajay George said a permanent facility is being planned by the CII in order to mentor and support entrepreneurs in the Ayurveda sector.“CII will join hands with Kerala Startup Mission, Bionest Biotech Incubation Centre of the Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology and Care-Keralam to set up a permanent centre to mentor and support entrepreneurs,” said Ajay.

He said the CII has also decided to help out those who have startup ideas for presenting in the upcoming Startup Conclave organized by it.Earlier in November, the Ministry of AYUSH conducted a ‘National Seminar on Entrepreneurship and Business Development in Ayurveda’ to encourage entrepreneurs and Ayurveda stakeholders towards businesses opportunities in the sector.

It was then stated the Ministry of AYUSH will work with MSME Ministry to hold 50 entrepreneurship development programmes this year. It is learnt the ministry, in a bid to sensitise entrepreneurial opportunities in Ayurveda sector among Ayurveda fraternity and young people, has decided to work in close cooperation with industry confederations like FICCI, CII, PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry and ASSOCHAM.

