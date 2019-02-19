Piravom Church: After recusal of four div benches, hearing begins

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A Kerala High Court Division Bench headed by the Chief Justice on Monday adjourned to Tuesday the hearing of the petitions filed by the Orthodox faction of the Malankara Church seeking police protection for implementing a Supreme Court judgment in the administration of the Piravom St Mary’s Church. Earlier, four division benches recused themselves from hearing the petitions.When the petition came up for hearing, the state government decided to form a Cabinet sub-committee to amicably end the ongoing row between the warring Orthodox and Jacobite Church factions under the Malankara Church.