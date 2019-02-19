Home States Kerala

Piravom Church: After recusal of four div benches, hearing begins

Earlier, four division benches recused themselves from hearing the petitions.

Published: 19th February 2019 02:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2019 05:55 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A Kerala High Court Division Bench headed by the Chief Justice on Monday adjourned to Tuesday the hearing of the petitions filed by the Orthodox faction of the Malankara Church seeking police protection for implementing a Supreme Court judgment in the administration of the Piravom St Mary’s Church. Earlier, four division benches recused themselves from hearing the petitions.When the petition came up for hearing, the state government decided to form a Cabinet sub-committee to amicably end the ongoing row between the warring Orthodox and Jacobite Church factions under the Malankara Church.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Joseph Sekar, Chennai's Birdman. (Photo | Screengrab)
Humane Express: Chennai's very own Birdman
Pakistan PM Imran Khan (Photo | Facebook)
Pak PM on Pulwama Terror Attack: Will retaliate if India attacks
Gallery
An IAF airplane lands during the 'Vayu Shakti-2019' at Pokhran. (Express Photo| Shekhar Yadav)
Vayu Shakti 2019: IAF showcases its combat readiness amid Pulwama tension
People in Bengaluru pay candle light homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terrorist attack. (Pushkar V | EPS)
Thousands of people across nation pay homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terror attack
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp