Home States Kerala

Pulwama terror attack: We feel safe in Kerala, say Kashmiri students and traders in state

Police have been on a close watch of Central University of Kerala as a student from Andhra Pradesh has been already charged with sedition over a Facebook post on Pulwama terror attack.

Published: 19th February 2019 05:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2019 08:04 PM   |  A+A-

Students-Pulwama

Students gather at India Gate to pay tribute to the CRPF jawans killed in the fidayeen attack in Kashmir’s Pulwama on Friday. | (Parveen Negi | EPS)

By Ajay Kanth
Express News Service

KOCHI: While Kashmiri students in universities and institutions in other states have started to leave for homes feeling threat of possible attacks after Pulwama incident, Kashmiri students in Kerala said they feel safe in Kerala and have decided to stay back. Kerala Police will also ensure the safety of the Kashmiri students with State Police Chief Loknath Behera saying “we will make them feel safe in Kerala.”

Police have the details of the Kashmiri students studying in various universities in Kerala. “We will make them feel safe in Kerala. Will take necessary steps for that,” Behera said. Hanan Muzafir, a Kashmiri student at Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat), said they had not encountered any issues so far on college campus or outside. “Four of us from Kashmir are studying in Cusat and we have not faced any issues so far. We feel safe in Kerala,” Hanan said.

There are four Kashmiri students in Central University of Kerala in Kasargod and according to university authorities, no issues have been reported so far. Police officers said the university authorities have been asked to maintain a close watch on the hostel where the Kashmiri students are staying.“We don’t have a panic situation in Kerala as in other states. So far, we have not received any complaint about anti-social elements targeting Kashmiri students,” said another senior police officer.

Police have been on a close watch of Central University of Kerala as a student from Andhra Pradesh has been already charged with sedition over a Facebook post on Pulwama terror attack.

Even Kashmiri traders settled in Mattancherry said they feel very safe being in Kerala. “We don’t have any issues in Kerala. People here are friendly and they have been extending all support to us. We feel completely safe in Kerala,” said  Kashmiri Traders Welfare Association president Sajid Hussain Khatai.
There are about 5,000 Kashmiris in Mattancherry selling various Kashmiri products like handicraft shawls, carpets, jewellery and antiques.  Similarly, there are considerable number of Kashmiri traders also in Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pulwama Terror Attack Kerala Kashmiri students

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Joseph Sekar, Chennai's Birdman. (Photo | Screengrab)
Humane Express: Chennai's very own Birdman
Pakistan PM Imran Khan (Photo | Facebook)
Pak PM on Pulwama Terror Attack: Will retaliate if India attacks
Gallery
An IAF airplane lands during the 'Vayu Shakti-2019' at Pokhran. (Express Photo| Shekhar Yadav)
Vayu Shakti 2019: IAF showcases its combat readiness amid Pulwama tension
People in Bengaluru pay candle light homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terrorist attack. (Pushkar V | EPS)
Thousands of people across nation pay homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terror attack
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp