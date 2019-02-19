Home States Kerala

Saritha, Biju acquitted in cheating case

Published: 19th February 2019 02:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2019 05:55 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Solar scam accused Saritha S Nair, and Biju Radhakrishnan were acquitted by the Thiruvananthapuram Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Court on Monday in a case of cheating a businessman of `1.05 crore on the promise of providing wholesale dealership of the solar equipment. The litigation had accused Saritha and Biju of cheating T C Mathew, a businessman, in 2013.

They approached him after floating a company named Team Solar Renewable Energy Solutions and introduced themselves as the directors of the company. The duo convinced Mathew they were about to ink a deal with Tamil Nadu government to install solar panels and impressed upon Mathew to invest in a wholesale dealership of solar equipment in Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam districts.

The court observed that the duo had breached the trust of the litigant, but the financial transaction between the individuals will not come under the ambit of a criminal case. The court also said the case falls under the civil category.

