T P Senkumar appointed to Sree Chitra institute

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Former State Police Chief T P Senkumar, who is at loggerheads with the CPM-led state government and was at the forefront in the Sabarimala protest, has been appointed a member of the Institute Body (Social Sciences) of the Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology (SCTIMST), Thiruvananthapuram. A notification to this effect was issued by the Ministry of Science and Technology the other day.

As per the notification, V K Saraswat, member, NITI Aayog has been nominated the president of the Institute Body.Earlier, Senkumar had put the BJP government at the Centre in a spot after he came out against the decision to award Padma Bhushan to former ISRO scientist S Nambi Narayanan. Then it was alleged that fissures had developed in the relationship between Senkumar and the BJP.