Youth Congress workers' killing in Kerala: Ramesh Chennithala calls off son's wedding reception

By PTI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Expressing solidarity with the families of the two Youth Congress workers who were hacked to death, Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala Tuesday called off his son's wedding reception and said the amount would be used for conducting the marriage of a deceased activist's sister.

The activists, Kripesh (24) and Sarath Lal (21), were waylaid and hacked to death at Periya in northern Kasaragod district while returning home after attending a function on Sunday night.

Chennithala, the leader of the opposition in the state assembly, said: "the barbaric murder of two youth congress workers in their early twenties by CPI(M) goons has shaken the entire state like never before."

In this time of grief & despair when the party had lost two of its sons to #CPMTerror,we have decided to call off the marriage reception of my son at Tvm & Haripad.Saved sum would be used towards the marriage of Kripesh's sister.We are bound to fullfil Kripesh's ambitions. — Ramesh Chennithala (@chennithala) February 19, 2019

In a statement, Chennithala said in this hour of extreme grief, his family has decided to call off the marriage reception of his son Dr Rohit which was scheduled to be held at Thiruvananthapuram and Haripad on February 21 and 23 respectively.

"The newly wed couple Dr Rohit and Dr Sreeja have decided to utilise the saved sum towards the marriage for Kripesh's sister," the statement said.

Chennithala said he had visited the houses of Kripesh and Sharath Lal and the situation there was "heart-rending."

The two youths, whose families are not financially well-off, need help from all quarters, the statement said.

Kripesh was the only breadwinner and his family had only a one-room thatched hut, Chennithala said and urged that everyone should support the bereaved families.