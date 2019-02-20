Five houses, six businesses and three CPM offices vandalised, set on fire

By Express News Service

KASARGOD: After the cremation of Youth Congress workers Sarath Lal and Kripesh, suspected Congress supporters went on the rampage at Periya and Kalliyot on Monday night. Five houses, including the house of Peethambaran, a suspect in the double murder case, were set on fire or razed by the mob, the Bekal police said.

The mob also broke into six shops owned or run by CPM supporters and set them on fire. The house of Peethambaran, a member of CPM’s Periya local committee, was smashed to smithereens by the mob, officers said. They then poured petrol inside and set the furniture on fire and threw a sewing machine outside. The windshield of a car parked outside the house was smashed with interlock tiles. The panes of all the windows were also smashed. The mob felled the plantain and arecanut trees.

The AKG Club at Kalliyot brought down by the mob

Peethambaran’s wife Manju and daughter are at the house of Peethambaran’s brother Madhu, in the same locality.The house of CPM local leader M Gangadharan was also vandalised and set on fire. “They broke in and destroyed the furniture, pulled down the wooden showcase, destroyed a laptop, a refrigerator, a wash basin and a dining table,” the officer said. In a complaint, Gangadharan’s wife Geetha told the police that a tractor was also vandalised and Rs 1 lakh kept in the house was stolen.The hill produce shop of Valsaraj, a CPM supporter, was vandalised on Sunday night. After the cremation, the mob set the shop on fire, destroying 1,500 kg of rubber sheets.

Gangadharan’s furniture shop, run from a building owned by Peethambaran, and an interlock-making unit of a person named Saji were also set on fire. At Echiladukam, near Kalliyot, the mob destroyed a CPM office and a party-built bus waiting shelter.At Periya, a Milma agency run by Gopalan was razed. Four other houses were also destroyed, said P Karunakaran MP.

The houses of A Narayanan Nair at Kalliyot, Kamalakshi and Ramani at Periya Bazaar, and Madhavan Nair at Echiladukam were also attacked and set on fire, he said. The coolbar of Jayarajan, brother of Valsaraj, was also razed to the ground. At Periya, the company of Dinesh Beedi was also attacked. “They destroyed all the 32 window panes of the unit and set it on fire. There were many women workers inside the shop when it was set on fire,” said the MP.

‘Sudhakaran’s goons’

Karunakaran said the the attacks on the houses and shops owned by CPM supporters were unleashed by goons of Congress working president K Sudhakaran. “He had threatened to avenge the murders. And this is what he has done,” he said.

CPM expels alleged conspirator

Kasargod: The CPM, which is facing the flak for the murder of two Youth Congress workers in Kalliyot, has expelled the alleged conspirator from the party. In a statement, CPM district secretary M V Balakrishnan said A Peethambaran has been expelled from the party for working against the policies of the CPM.

The party has a policy against violent politics and it stands for peace, the secretary said. “Now that he has been booked in the case, the district committee decided to expel him from the party,” he said. To be sure, Kasargod police have charged Peethambaran, who is a member of the CPM’s Periya local committee, with conspiracy. “He definitely conspired (to murder the two Youth Congress workers),” said district police chief A Srinivas. Earlier in the day, senior CPM leader and Lok Sabha member P Karunakaran condemned the murders and said the party had nothing to do with the crime. “Politically, we (the CPM) are the biggest loser in the episode,” he said.

He said the CPM would conduct an internal probe to find if more persons from the party were involved in the crime. “There should be no doubt. If any one from the party is responsible (for the murders), they will not be in the party. Nor will they get any help from the party,” he said in a press conference.