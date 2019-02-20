Amritanandamayi Math to donate Rs 5 lakh to CRPF kin

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Mata Amritanandamayi Math will donate Rs 5 lakh each to the families of more than 40 CRPF troopers who were martyred in the dastardly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district last week. “It is our dharma to support the families of these brave men who died while doing their duty of protecting the nation.

My heart goes out to their families and loved ones. W should all pray for their peace and wellbeing,” said Mata Amritanandamayi in a statement. The Mata Amritanandamayi Math announced the donation as Amma was travelling to Mysore, the first stop on the northern leg of her 2019 Bharata Yatra, it said.

