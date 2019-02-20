CM denies Oppn charges

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even as the Opposition mounted a concerted attack on the Left government and the CPM over the Kasargod political murders, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan refuted the charges. Stating that the party has no role in the murders, Pinarayi said the CPM will never promote violence.

He asked who would indulge in violence when the Left is right in the middle of taking out a march. He said the CPM has no reason to plan the Kasargod murders. Responding to questions, Pinarayi said party secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan has made the CPM’s stance clear on the issue. He condemned the killings and termed them unfortunate. “The CPM has no role in the Kasargod murders.

The government has taken the case seriously and will take strict action against the culprits. Instructions in this regard have already been handed over to top police officers,” said Pinarayi. The party secretary has made it clear that if anyone from the party is involved in the crime, there will not only be legal action but party-level action will also be taken.

CM leaves in a huff

Faced with a volley of questions on political murders during the Left regime, an irked Chief Minister abruptly wound up his press conference. Though meet was called to elaborate on the 1,000 days of his government, it witnessed a string of questions on political murders during the Left regime. He was asked whether party would have justified the murder had it not been committed during the LDF march. But it further irked the Chief Minister. Without responding to further questions, he walked out after stating that he would not respond the way the media wanted him to do. “I’ve made my stance clear. There’s no question of logic or lack of it in this matter. If you want to get something from me, you are not going to get it,” he said while leaving from the venue.