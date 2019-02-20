Home States Kerala

CPM distances itself from accused party workers

Acknowledging the role of CPM workers in the murder of Youth Congress members in Periya, CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan sought to distance them from the party.

Published: 20th February 2019 01:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2019 06:49 AM

By Express News Service

KOLLAM:  Acknowledging the role of CPM workers in the murder of Youth Congress members in Periya, CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan sought to distance them from the party. He said the murder was carried out without the knowledge of the party and it would not protect any workers involved in the crime. He was speaking to reporters in connection with the LDF’s Kerala Samrakshana Yatra in Kollam on Tuesday. 

“What happened in Kasargod was in violation of the stand taken by the party in its state meet in Thrissur,” said Balakrishnan. Terming the party diktats an unprecedented effort by it against violent politics, he said party members violating the stand would have no place in the CPM.

The state secretary also said he had given direction to party leaders not to retaliate to any attack from the Congress in the wake of the Periya murder. His comment came when the police took CPM local committee member A Peethambaran into custody along with six party supporters in connection with the murder.  

