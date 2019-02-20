CPM member A Peethambaran arrested for twin murder of Youth Congress worker

By Express News Service

KASARGOD: The police have arrested A Peethambaran, a member of the CPM Periya local committee, for the murder of Youth Congress worker Sarath Lal and Kripesh. The special investigating team is questioning six other CPM workers in connection with the case. “He (Peethambaran) definitely conspired to murder the two persons,” said District Police Chief A Srinivas. “He had the motive and we have the evidence of it,” said the officer. CPM dismissed him later in the day.

Srinivas said the investigation was going in the right direction and the accused and suspects were being questioned. Peethambaran and several persons linked with the CPM were routinely threatening to bump off Sarath and Kripesh on social messaging and networking apps.

The Youth Congress had even filed a complaint with the police over the relentless threats to the two young men. “But we did not ever think they would kill them so brutally,” said Youth Congress state president Dean Kuriakose.

Kalliyot was a Congress stronghold, but two panchayats wards in the area are now controlled by the CPM. The area is a frequent flashpoint. Kripesh and Sarath had warned a few SFI activists not to attack KSU activists on People’s Co-Operative Arts and Science College at Munnad. It eventually led to the murder.