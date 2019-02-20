Home States Kerala

Rs 2.73-crore fine slapped on Lake Palace Resort

The Council directed Municipal secretary S Jahamgir to serve a notice on the resort regarding the fine in few days.

Published: 20th February 2019 06:46 AM

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: The Alappuzha Municipal Council has decided to impose a fine of Rs 2.73 crore on the Lake Palace Resort owned by former minister Thomas Chandy for illegal construction. The decision was taken at the Council meeting held on here Tuesday.

“The Municipality’s investigation found 32 building were constructed on the resort campus violating the building rules. While 22 building were found to have violated the plan the resort submitted to the Municipality, another 10 buildings were constructed without the local body’s permission,” said the report submitted during the Council meeting. If the resort owners failed to pay the fine, the Municipality will demolish illegal buildings, said Municipal chairman Thomas Joseph. 

