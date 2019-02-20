Govt finds itself on back foot as Governor seeks urgent report

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Putting the government on the back foot over the Kasargod twin murders, Governor P Sathasivam has sought an urgent report from Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on the current status of investigation into the murders. He sought the report after Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala met him in this regard.

Chennithala told the Governor the families were grief-stricken due to the delay in the arrest of all the culprits. He said since the post of ADGP North Zone was lying vacant for around eight months, monitoring of law and order in the region has been affected.

It’s in this backdrop the Governor sought urgent report. Later, Chennithala said he briefed the Governor about the law and order failure. He alleged both the murders were planned and executed by the CPM. “Both these murders were carried out without any provocation. It’s the 29th political murder after this government assumed office,” Chennithala said.