Govt should order a CBI probe if it has nothing to hide: Ramesh

 Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala has demanded CBI investigation into the Kasargod twin murder as he doesn’t trust the police force headed by Pinarayi Vijayan.

Published: 20th February 2019 01:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2019 06:49 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala has demanded CBI investigation into the Kasargod twin murder as he doesn’t trust the police force headed by Pinarayi Vijayan.The police were not interested in arresting the real culprit, he said while addressing the media here on Tuesday. If the CPM does not have anything to cover up, the government should order a CBI investigation, he said. 

Opposition leader said the police are waiting for the CPM to hand them the culprits. Chennithala said the CPM is conducting ‘cell courts’ across the state to plan and coordinate murders.

CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan claims the party has no role in Kasargod killings. Does the mean the party has a role in all other killings, Chennithala asked. Chennithala said the CPM leadership cannot escape from its responsibility by claiming local leader Peethambaran as the sole accused in the case. 

