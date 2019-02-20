Government to launch slew of activities to mark 1,000 days of governance

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Left Government in the state is all set to come up with various initiatives to mark its 1,000 days in office. In an effort to ensure back-to-back hartals do not hinder the state’s development, the government has decided to call a meeting of political parties soon to discuss the issue, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

The government will launch a slew of initiatives in connection with its 1,000 days. The week-long programme will be inaugurated by the Chief Minister at Kozhikode on Wednesday and the valedictory event will be in the state capital on February 27. Elaborating on various schemes taken by the government, Pinarayi said his government was successful in making the state investor-friendly.

“Earlier, there was a feeling nothing will happen here. But this government was able to change that mindset. A lot of new initiatives, including the National Highway development, GAIL pipeline in addition to Coastal Highway and Hill Highway are progressing,” he said.

The first phase of waterways would be completed by 2020. “We could create confidence in the minds of investors. There was a feeling the state is not investor-friendly. That atmosphere has changed. We have amended about seven legislations and various rules for the purpose,” Pinarayi said.

The Left Government was able to make PSUs in the state profitable. The PSUs which were incurring a loss of Rs 131.60 crore when the government took over, was able to make a profit of Rs 160 crore as of now. Total electrification, bringing IT majors to the state and creating an environment suitable for start-ups have been pointed out as other major steps by the government.

Kerala has been adjudged the best performer in the start-up sector in 2018, he said. He also pointed at the projects cleared through KIIFB. So far, KIIFB has sanctioned projects to the tune of Rs 41,326 crore. The soon-to-be launched Kerala Bank will help in attracting investments from NRKs.

The government was able to distribute 1,03,362 title deeds so far, said the CM, adding focus is being given to constructing houses for the landless as part of the LIFE Mission. In the last 1,000 days, the government distributed Rs 930 crore to 2,57,959 people from the CMDRF.Responding to a question, the CM said the government was able to put an end to corruption at the top level. Still there’s some more to do to ensure total eradication of corruption in the state, he said.