HC: Most dangerous weapons were used

The prosecution submitted that investigation has been completed, final report filed and the matter is awaiting trial.

The postmortem report stated Shuhaib sustained 29 incised deep-cut injuries all over his body. All the major blood veins on his leg were cut.

Records indicate it was an extremely diabolic and heinous way of murdering the political opponent using country bomb and swords. The court noted dangerous weapons were used for committing the murder after meticulous and detailed planning. It was executed with the help of professional killers and was in retaliation for an earlier political attack.

The order stated the petitioners have direct involvement in the actual commission of the offence. If the accused were granted bail, there was every chance to threaten the witnesses and repetition of crimes. The witnesses in the case were local people. Peace and tranquillity in the area should have to prevail. Hence the court dismissed the bail petition.

