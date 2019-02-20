Home States Kerala

‘Kodiyeri should call off LDF yatra’

The CBI should take over the probe into the murder of two Youth Congress workers in Kalliyot, said Youth Congress president Dean Kuriakose.

Published: 20th February 2019 01:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2019 06:49 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KASARGOD:  The CBI should take over the probe into the murder of two Youth Congress workers in Kalliyot, said Youth Congress president Dean Kuriakose. He said the Kerala Police would never get to the conspirators of the crime considering that the CPM was in the accused box. “Whether it is the Shuhaib case or the Shukkur case or TP murder case, the police have never gone deep to bring to justice their killers and those who signed their death warrants,” he said. “We don’t have much hope in this case either,” he said.

To be sure, District Congress president Hakkim Kunnil did not make the demand for a CBI probe, but expressed his displeasure over the probe.Kuriakose said CPM state  secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan should call off his ‘Kerala Samrakshana Yatra’ considering that he could not protect the lives of citizens. “Call off your insincere yatra or rename it ‘Murder Publicity Yatra’,” he said in a press conference.

The Youth Congress leader said the organisation would take out a journey from Periya to Thiruvananthapuram with the ashes of Kripesh and Sarath Lal on March 2. 

Day-long strike 
The Congress is planning a day-long strike in front of the Secretariat on Wednesday. Party leader Oommen Chandy would inaugurate the protest and KPCC working president K Sudhakaran would sit in satyagraha, said Kunnil. 

