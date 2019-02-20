Home States Kerala

Political killing has no space in civilised society, says HC

Coming down heavily on the political murders happening in the state, the Kerala High Court on Tuesday observed theory of opponents’ annihilation has no space in a civilised society.

Published: 20th February 2019 01:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2019 06:49 AM   |  A+A-

KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran arriving for a press meet in Kochi on Tuesday wearing a black badge | A Sanesh

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  Coming down heavily on the political murders happening in the state, the Kerala High Court on Tuesday observed theory of opponents’ annihilation has no space in a civilised society. It also observed Youth Congress leader S P Shuhaib’s murder at Mattannur was executed by ‘professional killers’.

Justice Sunil Thomas made the observation while dismissing the bail petitions of Akash A P, 23, Thillenkeri, Ranji Raj, 24, Karuvallil, Jithin K, 23, Muzhakkunnu and Deep Chant CS, 25, Kakkayamchal — one to four accused respectively in the case. The petitioners submitted they have been in custody for long and no purpose will be served by the continued detention.

Pinarayi knows about all political killings: Mullappally

Coming down heavily on Pinarayi Vijayan, KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran on Tuesday said it was the Chief Minister’s patronage that emboldened the party cadres in the state to go on a killing spree for the past 50 years.“The Chief Minister and CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan should give up weapons. Pinarayi-Kodiyeri partnership is like the Narendra Modi-Amit Shah leadership of the BJP. They are Stalinists in their approach. They have no kindness and affection towards humankind. The CPM has become a terror outfit in the past 50 years,” he said in Kochi. 

The KPCC chief urged the police to arrest the real culprits and the mastermind of the Periya double murder instead of nabbing the dummy accused produced by the CPM. “The killings have exposed the flaws of Home Department. The slain youths had informed the Bekal police about the life threats they received, but no action was taken.

Those who hatched the conspiracy also should be brought before the law along with the murderers. The Congress party will conduct protest meetings in all grama panchayats across the state on Wednesday,” said Mullappally. Pinarayi has the knowledge of all the political killings that took place in Kannur and the Malabar region in the past 50 years. “All were well-planned. If he had no links he should end his silence. The Kasargod double murder was a T P Chandrasekharan-model killing. The hired killers who received CPM’s training were behind the murder. The CPM is executing the policy of annihilation,” Mullappally alleged. 

