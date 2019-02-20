Ramesh Chennithala son, daughter-in-law to bear Kripesh  sister’s wedding expenses 

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala’s son, Dr Rohit and his wife Dr Sreeja, will bear the expenses of the marriage of the sister of slain Youth Congress activist Kripesh. Rohit, who married Sreeja on February 17, was planning to conduct elaborate wedding receptions in Thiruvananthapuram on February 21 and at Harippad Boys’ High School on February 23.

However, Chennithala has cancelled the receptions in the wake of the murder of two Youth Congress workers in Kasargod. Rohit and Sreeja will use the money saved from cancelling the receptions as well as their own resources to bear the marriage expenses of Kripesh’s sister. The slain Youth Congress worker was living in poor conditions in a thatched hut and was the lone expectation of the family.