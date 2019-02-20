Home States Kerala

State to give Rs 25 lakh to CRPF jawan’s family

In addition, the government has also decided to provide permanent job to the jawan’s wife Sheena.

Published: 20th February 2019

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  The state government has announced a financial aid of `25 lakh to the family of CRPF jawan V V Vasanth Kumar of Wayanad, who was killed in the Pulwama terror attack. The Cabinet on Tuesday decided to construct a house for the family and bear the educational expenses of his children.

In addition, the government has also decided to provide permanent job to the jawan’s wife Sheena. She will be given a permanent posting as Assistant with the Kerala Veterinary University.  The government will give `15 lakh to the jawan’s wife and `10 lakh to his mother. The Cabinet meet condemned the terror attack. The government also urged the people to stand united in defending the country’s unity against terrorists.

Cabinet to re-promulgate nine ordinances

■ The Kerala University Ordinance (temporary arrangement), 2018 
■ The Kerala Veterinary and Animal Science University (Amendment) Ordinance, 2018 
■ The Kerala Cooperative Hospital Complex and Academy of Medical Sciences (Taking over the Management) Ordinance, 2018
■ The Kerala Madrasa Teachers’ Welfare Fund Ordinance, 2018
■ Kerala Public Service Commission Ordinance, 2018 
(The duties related to services under Waqf Board) 
■ The Madras Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Act Ordinance, 2018 (second amendment). 
■ Kerala Prevention of Damage to Private Property and Payment of Compensation Ordinance, 2019
■ Kerala Police (Amendment) Ordinance, 2019  
■ The Non-Resident Keralite Welfare (Amendment) Ordinance, 2019

