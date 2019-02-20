‘We had promised to build a new Kerala. We will’

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Today the LDF Government, which came to power on May 25, 2016, is completing 1,000 days. While facing the elections, we had made some promises to Keralites through our manifesto. While they were to be implemented over a period of five years, we have been able to implement almost all of them by now. We are heading towards the third anniversary when this government that has fulfilled its promises, is pressing forward to realise a Nava Keralam. We have sought to ensure a comprehensive development of the state, based on the principles of social justice.

The government resorted to a two-pronged strategy. On a short-term basis we provided relief to the people, and for the long-term, we laid the foundation for the state’s overall development. Our primary focus was on infrastructure.

Works on National Highways, Hill Highway, Coastal Highway, GAIL Pipeline, LNG Terminal, Kochi Metro, Water metro, National Waterway, Kannur Airport, Vizhinjam Port and so on were taken up. We are pursuing sustainable models of development by utilising the possibilities of non-conventional energy like solar.

The Institute of Advanced Virology and the Life Sciences Park are opening up new possibilities in the knowledge-based industries. In the midst of such unparalleled developmental measures, our biggest achievement in the last 1,000 days is that the Kerala society has been able to overcome natural disasters and not falter in the face of challenges by standing together. Kerala survived the biggest floods in a century during the previous monsoon. We have initiated the reconstruction works and are in the rebuilding phase now. It will take two to three years to complete this colossal task.

When we were progressing in unison, orchestrated efforts were made to destroy our unity, to upset our secular credentials and to take Kerala back to the darkness of the 18th century. But we have seen the people of Kerala reject such attempts. Serving as the driving force behind that process, we have been able to give fresh life to our renaissance values.

The government is advancing with an alternative to the neo-liberal policies. This government has done more in these 1,000 days than is usually done during the entire five-year tenure of a government. Kerala has achieved tremendous achievements over the last 1,000 days by surpassing severe adversities.

Our adversities have been endless; the most severe floods in a century, the Centre’s economic policies that advocate the withdrawal from social welfare, the Centre’s neglect towards the state’s interests, the refusal of our rightful assistance in the face of a natural disaster, the rejection of Kerala’s legitimate share in the nation’s resources and so on.

Yet, the LDF Government has safeguarded the interests of Kerala by not allowing them to be toppled by our adversities. In that process we are also championing an alternative model, thus negating the arguments put forth by global capitalism that there is no alternative to the policies of globalisation and liberalisation. We will continue to go further in that path; a New Kerala will be built.