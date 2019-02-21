Aadhaar can be used only for authentication: Nandan Nilekani

Home States Kerala

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  A lot of effort has gone into the design of Aadhaar, the 12-digit unique identity number, the world’s largest biometric ID system to ensure it is not used for any other purpose than authentication, said Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) former chairman and non-executive chairman of Infosys Technologies Nandan Nilekani. 

“The design of Aadhaar has a very important concept. The private companies by law will not be able to store the number. The Indian model of biometric ID system puts the user at the centre and we use data to empower the people. However, Aadhaar is not a citizenship ID,” he said at the Global Summit of the International Advertising Association. 

He said among the four major models in use across the globe, the Indian biometric identity system is unique as the enrolment system is simple and it facilitates people to avail of various services.

While the US model is a market-driven system, the European system focuses on regulations to ensure individual privacy rights. The Chinese model is a state-driven system linking data with national security. The Indian system stands apart by using data to facilitate the people to access the services from the state in a transparent manner.  It makes the people ‘data rich’ before becoming economically rich’. In the US or Europe, people became economically rich before becoming data rich, said Nilekani.

Hans Paul Burkner, chairman of the Boston Consultancy Group, stressed the need for the corporate world to remain committed to individual privacy while handling personalised information as the regulatory regime is getting stringent across the world. There is a need to balance the imperatives of privacy in the digital world. On the immense business opportunities in personalisation, he said already $30 billion has been invested in a cluster of businesses covering personal finance, art, culture, medical care and many other sectors.

Qualcomm Technologies senior vice-president Penny Baldwin said advertisers have a huge opportunity with technology facilitating to reach remote areas with data consumption. Mobile phone has turned into the largest tech platform in history. The world is having eight billion mobile connections with 60 per cent data traffic accounted by videos. The video traffic is expected to touch 78 per cent by 2021. The soon-to-be expected 5G roll-out will further increase the penetration of mobile with high-speed data transmission, he said.

