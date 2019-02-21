Capital city hosts lakhs for Attukal pongala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The capital city on Wednesday hosted lakhs of women from different parts of the country and abroad for the Attukal pongala. The annual religious ritual celebrated to please Attukal Devi here began with the lighting of the pandara aduppu, a special hearth set up in the Attukal Devi temple courtyard. The temple thantri Kuzhikattu Parameswaran Vasudevan Bhattathiripad then handed over the flame from the sanctum of the temple to melsanthi Vishnu Namboothiri.

The melsanthi lit the hearth at the temple thidapally, and later the flame was passed on to co-priest Kesavan Namboothiri who lighted the pandara aduppu. Barrel crackers signalled the devotees who had lined up on the temple premises and numerous streets to light their hearths.

Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran, Shashi Tharoor MP, MLAs O Rajagopal, V S Sivakumar, K Muraleedharan, Mayor V K Prasanth and District Collector K Vasuki attended.

Temples, voluntary organisations, taxi and autorickshaw drivers’ unions in different parts of the city had made arrangements to provide food and drinking water for the devotees. Free food was delivered at 675 locations in the city. City Police had deployed 3700 personnel for traffic and security.The City Corporation cleaned up the streets by midnight with the help of around 1500 workers.